Politics Last train to Europe: all aboard the Eurostar as Britain bids goodbye Updated : February 02, 2020 12:36 PM IST The last Eurostar before Britain’s historic exit left London’s St Pancras station at 8.10 pm (2010 GMT) on Friday. The Britain the train left behind will undergo the most significant change to its place in the world in its recent history. The EU it arrived in faces a huge challenge to its project of forging unity after World War Two now that it has lost such a rich, powerful member state.