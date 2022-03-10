Lansdowne Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Lansdowne Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Lansdowne is an assembly constituency in the Pauri Garhwal district, in the Garhwal region of the state of Uttarakhand. The Lansdowne legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Lansdowne was won by Daleep Singh Rawat of the BJP. He defeated INC's Lt Gen(Retd) Tejpal Singh Rawat.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Daleep Singh Rawat.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Daleep Singh Rawat garnered 22246 votes, securing 55.93 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 6475 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 16.28 percent.

The total number of voters in the Lansdowne constituency stands at 83460 with 44352 male voters and 39107 female voters.