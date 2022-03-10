Langthabal Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Langthabal Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Langthabal is an assembly constituency in the Imphal West district, in the Valley region of the state of Manipur.

The Langthabal legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is for the General category and it falls in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Manipur Legislative Assembly elections, Langthabal was won by Karam Shyam of the LJP. He defeated BJP's O Joy Singh. Before that, in the 2012 Manipur vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by LJP's Karam Shyam.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Karam Shyam garnered 9625 votes, securing 39 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 2331 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 9.44 percent.

The Langthabal constituency has a literacy level of 86.08 percent.