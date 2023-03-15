Land-for-jobs scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi arrive at Delhi court | WATCH

The CBI has filed a charge sheet alleging irregular appointments made in the railways, violating the laid-down norms and procedures of Indian Railways for recruitment.

Lalu Prasad Yadav, the former Union Minister for Railways, and his wife, former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, are appearing in front of a Delhi court today for their alleged involvement in a land-for-job scam with 14 others. The scam involves appointments made in the railways in exchange for land parcels given to Yadav's family during his tenure as Union minister between 2004 and 2009.

A video published by ANI shows the former Bihar CMs arriving at the Rouse Avenue Court with their daughter Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Misa Bharti.

#WATCH | Delhi: Former Bihar CMs Lalu Prasad Yadav-Rabri Devi and their daughter & RJD MP Misa Bharti leave for Rouse Avenue Court, in connection with land-for-job case. pic.twitter.com/SscecKzR9G — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2023

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel issued summons to the accused persons, including Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti, on February 27, directing them to appear before the court on March 15.

The charge sheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on October 10, 2022, was for offences of criminal conspiracy and corruption against 16 accused persons, including former general manager of Central Railway Sowmya Raghavan, former CPO Railways Kamal Deep Mainrai, seven aspirants appointed as substitutes and four private individuals.

In July 2022, the CBI also arrested Bhola Yadav, the officer on special duty to Yadav when he was the railway minister.

The case was registered pursuant to the outcome of a preliminary inquiry against Yadav and others.

The charge sheet has taken cognizance of offences under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy), read with sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) and 471 (using a forged document as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The CBI also alleged that candidates, either directly or through their immediate relatives and family members, sold land to family members of Prasad, at highly discounted rates up to one-fifth of the prevailing market rates.

It was alleged in the FIR that some people, although residents of Patna in Bihar , were appointed as substitutes in Group-D posts during the period 2004-2009 in different zones of the railways located in Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Hajipur.

In return, the individuals themselves or their family members transferred their land in the name of the family members of Yadav and a company, AK Infosystems Private Limited, which was subsequently taken over by the family members of Yadav.

The CBI had alleged that about 1,05,292 square feet of land situated in Patna was acquired by the family members of Yadav from those persons through five sale deeds and two gift deeds. The value of the land as per the existing circle rate was about Rs 4.39 crore.

The land was directly purchased by the family members of Prasad from the sellers at a rate lower than the prevalent circle rate, the CBI said, adding that the prevalent market value of the land was much higher than the circle rate.