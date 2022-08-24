Land-for-job scam: CBI raids Gurugram mall linked to Tejashwi Yadav, 25 other locations ahead of Bihar floor test

Mini
The CBI had filed an FIR on May 18 against Lalu, his wife Rabri Devi, daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav, in addition to 12 people who were given jobs in the railway zones of Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Hajipur, the officials said. The agency has alleged that land measuring about 1.05 lakh square feet in Patna was acquired by Lalu's family members by making payments to the sellers in cash.
Bihar | CBI raid underway at the residence of former RJD MLC Subodh Roy in Patna.— ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022
Raids are underway at the residences of RJD leaders Sunil Singh, Ashfaque Karim and Faiyaz Ahmad as well in connection with the alleged land-for-job scam. pic.twitter.com/fHOqOvWAdM