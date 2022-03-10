Lamsang Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Lamsang Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Lamsang is an assembly constituency in the Imphal West district, in the Valley region of the state of Manipur.

The Lamsang legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is for the General category and it falls in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Manipur Legislative Assembly elections, Lamsang was won by Sorokhaibam Rajen Singh of the BJP. He defeated INC's Wangkheimayum Brajabidhu Singh. Before that, in the 2012 Manipur vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Wangkheimayum Brajabidhu Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Sorokhaibam Rajen Singh garnered 12593 votes, securing 44.93 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 1280 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 4.57 percent.

The Lamsang constituency has a literacy level of 86.08 percent.