Lamlai Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Lamlai Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Lamlai is an assembly constituency in the Imphal East district, in the Valley region of the state of Manipur.

The Lamlai legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Manipur Legislative Assembly elections, Lamlai was won by Ksh Biren Singh of the INC. He defeated BJP's Khongbantabam Ibomcha. Before that, in the 2012 Manipur vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Kshetrimayum Biren Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Ksh Biren Singh garnered 12339 votes, securing 48.02 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 852 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 3.32 percent.

The Lamlai constituency has a literacy level of 81.95 percent.