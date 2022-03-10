Lambi Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Lambi Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Lambi is an assembly constituency in the Sri Muktsar Sahib district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.

The Lambi legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Lambi was won by Parkash Singh of the SAD. He defeated INC's Amarinder Singh.Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SAD's Parkash Singh Badal.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Parkash Singh garnered 66375 votes, securing 49.54 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 22770 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 16.99 percent.

The total number of voters in the Lambi constituency stands at 165263 with 79170 male voters and 86091 female voters.

The Lambi constituency has a literacy level of 61 percent.