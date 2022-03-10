Lambhua Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Lambhua Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Lambhua is an assembly constituency in the Sultanpur district of the Awadh region of Uttar Pradesh.

The Lambhua legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and falls in the Sultanpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Lambhua was won by Deomani Dwivedi of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Vinod Singh.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Santosh Pandey.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Deomani Dwivedi garnered 78,627 votes, securing 38.98 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 12,903 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 6.4 percent.