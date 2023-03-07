Lalu Prasad Yadav questioned for nearly two hours in connection with land-for-jobs scam case

CBI officials were reportedly asked to maintain adequate distancing and use masks during questioning with Lalu Yadav as he had recently undergone kidney surgery in Singapore.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioned former Railway Minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav for nearly two hours in connection with the land for jobs scam case on Tuesday. This came a day after former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi was questioned in Patna by the CBI in the same case for nearly five hours.

Yadav's questioning took place in the Pandara Park residence of his daughter Misa Bharti in Delhi. Misa Bharti is a Rajya Sabha member. Lalu Yadav's family said that they will cooperate in the investigation.

CBI officials were reportedly asked to maintain adequate distancing and use masks during questioning with Lalu Yadav as he had recently undergone kidney surgery in Singapore.

"Lalu Yadav has kidney transplanted recently and it is necessary to maintain sufficient distance and wear a mask because Lalu Yadav is at risk of infection and allergy," sources were quoted by ANI as saying.

According to PTI, the entire exercise was videographed during which Prasad was confronted with some documents in a special room where he is quarantined post his kidney transplant surgery.

What's the 'land-for-jobs scam' case?

It is alleged that people were given employment in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold at cheap rates to the Yadav family and its associates, officials said.

The CBI earlier filed a chargesheet in the case against Prasad, Rabri Devi and 14 others under charges of criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and all the accused have been summoned on March 15, they said.

The chargesheet said that during the investigation, it was found that the accused, in conspiracy with the then GM Central Railways and CPO, Central Railways, engaged persons as substitutes in lieu of land either in their name or in the name of their close relatives.

"This land was acquired at prices lower than the prevailing circle rate and much lower than the market rate. It was also alleged that the candidates used false TC and submitted false attested documents to the Ministry of Railways," said the CBI statement according to ANI.

The alleged scam occurred between 2004 and 2009 when Lalu Yadav was the Railway Minister. Apart from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief, the chargesheet also includes the name of the then Railway General Manager.

The officials said a fresh round of questioning is taking place as part of "further investigation" where the agency is trying to ascertain the money trail and larger conspiracy.

Political reactions

The fresh questioning of ailing Prasad, who was convicted in a fodder scam, and his wife evoked sharp criticism from opposition parties on Monday. Prasad's son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav termed the CBI action a result of his family's "relentless opposition" to the BJP.

"It is an open secret that probe agencies are acting against political opponents of the BJP and helping those who agree to align with that party," the RJD leader told reporters outside the Bihar assembly on Monday.

Yadav said as railway minister, Lalu Prasad, had "no powers" to give employment in exchange for favours. He got support from the Congress and the AAP which targeted the central government alleging that the saffron party wanted to "suppress" the voice of the opposition.

"Today Rabri Devi ji is being harassed. Lalu Prasad ji and his family have been harassed for years because they did not bow down," Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted.

