Lalu Prasad Yadav added that the united Opposition will win at least 300 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Lalu will be travelling to Bengaluru for the meeting of the opposition parties on July 17-18.

Lalu Prasad Yadav, the Chief of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, made a statement on Thursday emphasising the importance of a spouse for the Prime Minister. When questioned about the potential prime ministerial candidate from the Opposition, Lalu expressed his opinion that no Prime Minister should be without a wife. He also advised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to consider getting married.

Lalu was quoted by ANI, stating, "Whoever becomes the Prime Minister should not be without a wife. Staying at the Prime Minister's residence without a wife is wrong. This should be done away with..."