CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsLalu Prasad Yadav advocates for Prime Minister with a spouse; expresses confidence in United Opposition for 2024 elections

Lalu Prasad Yadav advocates for Prime Minister with a spouse; expresses confidence in United Opposition for 2024 elections

Lalu Prasad Yadav advocates for Prime Minister with a spouse; expresses confidence in United Opposition for 2024 elections
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 6, 2023 4:43:10 PM IST (Published)

Lalu Prasad Yadav added that the united Opposition will win at least 300 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Lalu will be travelling to Bengaluru for the meeting of the opposition parties on July 17-18.

Lalu Prasad Yadav, the Chief of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, made a statement on Thursday emphasising the importance of a spouse for the Prime Minister. When questioned about the potential prime ministerial candidate from the Opposition, Lalu expressed his opinion that no Prime Minister should be without a wife. He also advised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to consider getting married.

Lalu was quoted by ANI, stating, "Whoever becomes the Prime Minister should not be without a wife. Staying at the Prime Minister's residence without a wife is wrong. This should be done away with..."
Lalu added that the united Opposition will win at least 300 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Lalu will be travelling to Bengaluru for the meeting of the opposition parties on July 17-18.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X