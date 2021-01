Jailed Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital on Saturday night after his health worsened while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ranchi, officials said. "He has been admitted in the coronary care unit (CCU) of the cardiothoracic centre of the AIIMS," an official in Delhi said.

Prasad (72), convicted in fodder scam cases, was undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in the Jharkhand capital for multiple ailments.