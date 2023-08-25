Lalu Prasad 'harassed' by CBI on Modi govt's direction, says Nitish Kumar on fodder scam case

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday alleged that Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav was being "harassed" by the Central Bureau of Investigation on the direction of the BJP government at the Centre. The remarks when questioned on his views on CBI moving the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of Lalu's bail in cases linked to the fodder scam.

#WATCH| Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on CBI moving Supreme Court against Lalu Prasad Yadav's bail in fodder scam case: "He is being troubled unnecessarily...Those at the Centre have been troubling everyone." pic.twitter.com/2oquWEF3vg — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2023

"He (Lalu) is simply being harassed by the CBI on the direction of the BJP government at the Centre. It's a fact that the BJP-led government at the Centre is misusing central agencies to harass leaders of opposition parties," Kumar said.

The CBI recently moved the Supreme Court seeking the cancellation of the RJD chief's bail in cases linked to the alleged fodder scam. The top court agreed to hear pleas filed by the CBI on August 25.

Bihar BJP President Samrat Choudhary hit back at Kumar saying the JD(U) leader was the one who sent Lalu to jail in the case. "It was Nitish Kumar only who sent Lalu Prasad Yadav to jail in the fodder scam... Nitish Kumar left us (BJP) because he wanted to become the PM," Choudhary told ANI.