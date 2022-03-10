Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Dr Mohan Singh Bisht was leading in Lalkuan Assembly constituency of Uttarakhand with 22,767 votes while Congress' Harish Rawat Dhami was second in the race with 14,151 votes, as per the data available on the Election Commission of India's website around 11:20 AM.

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Chandra Sekhar Pandey Rawat has bagged only 380 votes so far.

Lalkuan is an assembly constituency in the Nainital district, in the Kumaon region of the state of Uttarakhand. The Lalkuan legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 14, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Lalkuan was won by Naveen Chandra Dumka of the BJP. He defeated INC's Harish Chandra Durgapal. Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by IND's Harish Chandra Durgapal.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Naveen Chandra Dumka garnered 44293 votes, securing 54.81 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 27108 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 33.54 percent.

The total number of voters in the Lalkuan constituency stands at 120392 with 62860 male voters and 57532 female voters.