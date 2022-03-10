Lalitpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Lalitpur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Lalitpur is an assembly constituency in the Lalitpur district, in the Bundelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Lalitpur legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 20, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Jhansi Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Lalitpur was won by Ramratan Kushwaha of the BJP. He defeated SP's Jyoti Singh.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Ramesh Prasad Kushwaha.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Ramratan Kushwaha garnered 156942 votes, securing 49.38 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 68255 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 21.47 percent.