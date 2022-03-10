Lalganj Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Lalganj Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Lalganj is an assembly constituency in the Azamgarh district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Lalganj legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 7, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Lalganj Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Lalganj was won by Azad Ari Mardan of the BSP. He defeated BJP's Daroga Prasad Saroj. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Bechai.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Azad Ari Mardan garnered 72715 votes, securing 35.71 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 2227 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 1.09 percent.

The total number of voters in the Lalganj constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Lalganj constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.