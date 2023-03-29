Amid Rahul Gandhi ruckus, Lok Sabha restores Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal's membership after disqualification

In January 2023, a sessions court in Kavaratti, Lakshadweep, sentenced Faizal and four others to 10 years in jail in an attempt to murder case during the 2009 elections.

Ahead of a Supreme Court hearing, the Lok Sabha Secretariat restored the membership of Mohammed Faizal PP, an MP representing Lakshadweep. He was disqualified after his conviction in a criminal case, similar to the recent incident with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The decision comes in the wake of an order passed by the Kerala High Court on January 25, suspending the conviction and sentencing of Nationalist Congress Party leader Faizal.

In a notice issued on Wednesday and signed by PC Tripathy, the Lok Sabha Secretariat announced that Faizal's disqualification has "ceased to operate subject to further judicial pronouncements."

Reacting to the news, Faizal told ANI that he did not "appreciate" the Lok Sabha's delay in revoking his membership.

"The Secretariat took the decision of disqualifying me, the very next day my conviction was declared, at least that swiftness should have been shown for revoking my membership," Faizal said.

A copy of the letter was sent to Faizal, the secretariats of the president, the prime minister, the Rajya Sabha, the Election Commission of India and all ministries of the Indian government, among others.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a petition today filed by Faizal seeking permission to attend the Lok Sabha as his conviction has been stayed. Faizal moved the apex court against the LS Secretariat for not withdrawing its notification disqualifying him despite the Kerala HC stay.

The ECI, on January 30, withheld and deferred bye-elections for the Lakshadweep parliamentary constituency, which was represented by Faizal. NCP chief Sharad Pawar also met with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on January 30 and requested him to revoke Faizal's disqualification.

On January 13, the Lok Sabha Sect notified his disqualification under Section 8(3) of The Representation of the People Act, 1951, which provides for immediate disqualification of any “person convicted of any offence and sentenced to imprisonment for not less than two years.”

The same section has been applied in the case of Rahul Gandhi where he has been now disqualified from the lower house after he was handed a two-year sentence by a Surat Court for criminal defamation.

