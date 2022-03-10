0

  Laksar Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Laksar Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Laksar Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Laksar Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

IST (Published)
Laksar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Laksar constituency of Uttarakhand including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Laksar Election Result 2022 LIVE
Laksar is an assembly constituency in the Haridwar district, in the Maidan region of the state of Uttarakhand.
The Laksar legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Hardwar Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Laksar was won by Sanjay Gupta of the BJP. He defeated INC's Haji Tasleem Ahmad.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Sanjay Gupta.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Sanjay Gupta garnered 25,248 votes, securing 32.34 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 1,604 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 2.05 percent.
The total number of voters in the Laksar constituency stands at 1,02,483 with 54,620 male voters and 47,858 female voters.
