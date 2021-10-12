Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to take part in 'antim ardaas' of farmers

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will take part in the 'antim ardaas' of farmers who died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on October 3. People from other states have also started arriving at Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri for the "antim ardaas (the last prayers)" of the farmers killed in the violence.

The violence during a protest over Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit had left eight people dead, including the four farmers.

The collective "antim ardaas" is expected to be attended by farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and farmer leaders, including Rakesh Tikait, are expected. National secretary of the RLD, Anil Dubey, said his party leader Jayant Chaudhary is scheduled to go to Lakhimpur Kheri

Police personnel in large numbers are being deployed in the area to ensure smooth movement of the public and maintain law and order. Baba Kala Singh of the Kaudiyala Ghat gurdwara at Tikonia village said an "akhand path" had started on Sunday.

With inputs from PTI