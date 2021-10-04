Lakhimpur Kheri Violence LIVE Updates: Punjab CM Channi seeks permission to visit site; Shivpal Singh Yadav detained

Eight people were killed on Sunday as violence erupted during a farmers' protest in Lakhimpur Kheri, claiming the lives of both farmers and BJP workers. Two SUVs were set on fire by angry farmers in the clash near Banbirpur in Lakhimpur Kheri, the bloodiest incident of violence since the protest over the farm laws enacted at the Centre began last year. Farmer leaders claimed that the son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni was in one of the cars which they said knocked down some protesters who were opposing the deputy CM's visit. The minister rejected the claim. He said the vehicle overturned when farmers hurled stones at it, and according to another official account, two farmers died after it fell over them.

Here are the latest updates from Lakhimpur Kheri:

# Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) leader Shivpal Singh Yadav, who was on his way to Lakhimpur Kheri, detained by Lucknow Police at Engineering College Chauraha.

# The Punjab government's Civil Aviation director writes to UP Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi, informing him that CM Charanjit Singh Channi wants to visit Lakhimpur Kheri. He seeks permission for the landing of the CM's chopper.

# Haryana: Farmers undertake protest march in Ambala over the death of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri

Haryana: Farmers take out a protest march in Ambala over the death of farmers in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri pic.twitter.com/8X7Ms2Vhcq — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2021

# Uttar Pradesh Minister Sidharth Nath Singh says the incident is under investigation. "We're taking the matter seriously and it is under investigation. The CM has said that culprits will be punished. Opposition is using the incident for political tourism and political competition as polls are around the corner."

# The Uttar Pradesh government writes to Punjab chief secretary urging not to let anyone from the state go to Lakhimpur Kheri where Section 144 of CrPC was imposed following death of 8 people in violence on Sunday.

# Police detain Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav outside his residence where he staged a sit-in protest after being stopped from visiting Lakhimpur Kheri

#WATCH | Lucknow: Police take Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav into custody outside his residence where he staged a sit-in protest after being stopped from going to Lakhimpur Kheri where 8 people died in violence yesterday pic.twitter.com/VYk12Qt87H — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 4, 2021

# Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel hits out at the Uttar Pradesh government. "Why are people being stopped from visiting Lakhimpur Kheri? Section 144 has been imposed in Lakhimpur Kheri then why isn't one allowed to land in Lucknow? Do people no longer have rights in UP? Does one need a visa to visit UP?" asks Bhupesh Baghel.

"The way farmers have been treated shows their mentality. It shows that if you stand against them, you will be crushed," adds Bhupesh Baghel.

# Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav stage a sit-in protest outside his residence after police stopped him from going to Lakhimpur Kheri

"Even Britishers would not have committed the kind of atrocities this government is committing against farmers. MoS Home Ajay Mishra and Deputy CM (Keshav Prasad Maurya) should resign. Rs 2 crore and a government job should be given to next of kin of the farmers who died," says Yadav.

# Due to the closure of National Highway 24 and National Highway 9 by Ghaziabad Police regarding protesters, Delhi Traffic Police advises commuters going to Ghaziabad from Sarai Kale Khan to take alternate route.

# Farmers lodge complaint against Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni and his son Ashish Mishra Teni in Tikunia, Lakhimpur Kheri over yesterday's incident.

# Police force deployed outside former Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav's residence at Vikramaditya Marg ahead of his scheduled visit to Lakhimpur Kheri where 8 people including 4 farmers died in clashes yesterday.