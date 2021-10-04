Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Leaders make a beeline to district; Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni calls it conspiracy

A day after the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district during the farmers’ protest in which eight people including four farmers were killed, the political slugfest has intensified. A united Opposition is demanding the resignation of the Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni.

One of the prime accused in the incident is his son Ashish Mishra.

Two FIRs have been filed in the incident at the Tikonia Police Station in the district. An FIR has been filed at the same police station against Ashish and his associates for murder and rioting along with other charges. Another FIR has been filed by one Sumit Jaiswal at the same police station against unidentified persons for rioting and murder among others. Out of the two FIRs, one was based on the complaint filed by the farmers.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was detained in Lucknow after he sat on a dharna outside his residence as he stopped from visiting Lakhimpur Kheri . Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also detained in Hargaon Police Station area while heading to Lakhimpur Kheri.

In Punjab, former PCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu and Congress MLAs will protest outside the Governor House in Chandigarh demanding the arrest of Ashish Mishra. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has also expressed his solidarity with the farmers and has announced a visit to Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the families of the deceased farmers. The Aam Admi Party will protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital at 5 PM today.

On the other hand, Minister Teni has denied his son's involvement in the incident and called the entire incident a conspiracy. He claimed that the agitating farmers started pelting stones and injured the driver of the vehicle after which the car lost balance and two people died coming underneath. He also alleged that three BJP workers were killed and the vehicle was set on fire by protesting farmers. He claimed that his son was not present there and he was at the venue of the event.

"Three of our workers and a driver were killed and cars were set on fire in Lakhimpur Kheri. We're going to get FIR registered. We've video. Case u/s 302 to be registered against those involved and action will be taken," Mishra told ANI.

The farmers had assembled on Sunday to protest against the visit of Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya to Tikonia Banbipur village, the native place of Union minister Ajay Mishra. Ajay Mishra had angered the farmers by brushing off the protests as inconsequential last month.

"10-15 people and it would take just two minutes to make them fall in line," Mishra had said regarding the protests.

Following the violence, Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed by the state police in several areas of the state including Lucknow and Lakhimpur Kheri. "We're taking this matter seriously and it is under investigation. CM has said that culprits will be punished. Opposition is using the incident for political tourism and political competition as the election is around the corner," said UP minister Sidharth Nath Singh.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait claimed that the farmers were attacked by a convoy after returning from staging protests against the government's contentious farmer laws. Tikait alleged that members of the convoy opened fire on the farmers. Tikait reached the area early on October 4.