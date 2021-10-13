Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Congress delegation meets President, demands Union Minister's dismissal

A delegation of Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, met President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday demanding the immediate dismissal of Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. The delegation presented a memorandum of facts about the Lakhimpur Kheri incident to the President.

Four farmers were among eight people killed in the violence on October 3. Congress has been demanding the immediate dismissal of the Union Minister of State for Home as his son Ashish has been named in the FIR. Ashish is accused of mowing down farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.

Ashish was arrested on Saturday by the Uttar Pradesh Police in connection with the violence.

Addressing the media, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the President has assured them that he will discuss the matter with the government today itself.

"We told the President that the accused's father who is MoS Home should be removed from the post as a fair probe is not possible in his presence. Likewise, we also demanded inquiry be done by two sitting judges of Supreme Court," Rahul added.

The Congress memorandum said the situation is unlikely to change without any intervention given that BJP leaders, including UP CM Yogi Adityanath, continue to make conciliatory statements towards Ajay Mishra.

"Ajay Mishra's role is also yet to be investigated and the same is unlikely while he continues in office. Furthermore, which police official would dare to fairly investigate the son of Union MoS Home Affairs with the father occupying a position of such high influence and who enjoys continued endorsements from both the Central and the State governments. In these difficult circumstances, we call upon you as the custodian of our Constitution and the moral compass to this Government to immediately dismiss Union MoS Home Affairs and to direct an independent judicial investigation by a Commission comprising of two sitting judges of the Supreme Court of India or the high court," the Congress memorandum said.

The party hoped that the President will treat this matter with the urgency it deserves and take appropriate action. The Congress memorandum also mentions that like crores of other Indians, the President is also "deeply affected" by the "unforgivable and merciless murder" of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri. "The incident has scarred the soul of India. This deliberate act of murder, in broad daylight followed by the audacious reactions of the State and Central governments, has completely eroded the people's faith in those tasked with bringing these perpetrators to justice," the party said.