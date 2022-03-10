Lakhimpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Lakhimpur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Lakhimpur is an assembly constituency in the Kheri district, in the Awadh region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Lakhimpur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 23, 2022.

The assembly seat is for the General category and it falls in the Kheri Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Lakhimpur was won by Yogesh Verma of the BJP.

He defeated SP's Utkarsh Verma Madhur.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Utkarsh Verma Madhur.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Yogesh Verma garnered 122677 votes, securing 47.99 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 37748 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 14.77 percent.