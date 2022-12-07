Lahaul and Spiti Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Lahaul and Spiti constituency of Himachal Pradesh, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Lahaul and Spiti is an assembly constituency in the Lahaul and Spiti district in the Upper Himachal region of Himachal Pradesh. The Lahaul and Spiti legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on November 12, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Tribes category and falls in the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency.

Ravi Thakur of Congress, Dr Ram Lal Markanda of BJP and Sudarshan Jaspa of AAP contested the seat. Ravi Thakur and Dr Ram Lal Markanda have been facing each other for the constituency of the Lahaul and Spiti since 2012.

In the December 2017 Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Lahaul and Spiti went to Dr Ram Lal Markanda of the BJP. Dr Ram Lal Markanda defeated Congress’s, Ravi Thakur.

Before that, in the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by INC’s Ravi Thakur. In the 2017 assembly polls, Dr Ram Lal Markanda garnered 7,756 votes, securing 45.31 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 1,478 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 8.69 percent.

The total number of voters in the Lahaul and Spiti constituency stands at 25,496. The Lahaul and Spiti constituency has a literacy level of 76.81 percent.