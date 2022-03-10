  • Business News>
  • politics news>

  • Laharpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Laharpur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Laharpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Laharpur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

Laharpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Laharpur constituency of Uttar Pradesh including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Laharpur is an assembly constituency in the Sitapur district, in the Awadh region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.
The Laharpur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 23, 2022.
The assembly seat is for the General category and it falls in the Sitapur Lok Sabha constituency.
Click here to track the Laharpur results LIVE
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Laharpur was won by Suneel Verma of the BJP.
He defeated BSP's Mo Jasmeer Ansari.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Mo Jasmir Ansari.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Suneel Verma garnered 79467 votes, securing 34.62 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 9118 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 3.97 percent.
Tags