Ladwa assembly elections 2019: Congress' Mewa Singh wins by 12,000 votes

Mewa Singh of Congress has won the Ladwa assembly elections by 12,637 votes. He has defeated his BJP rival, Dr. Pawan Saini, who was the incumbent there.

It is a neck and neck race in Haryana. As of 3:00 pm, BJP is leading in 40 seats while Congress is ahead in 29. JPP is leading in 11 seats while others have 8 leads.

Ladwa is an assembly constituency in Kurukshetra district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for the general category and the rural constituency has an estimated scheduled caste population of 21.85 percent.

There were a total of 1,83,470 eligible electors in the 2014 polls, of which 96,245 were male and 87,225 female. A total of 773 service voters had also registered to vote.

Sher Singh Barshami won this seat in the 2009 Haryana Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 2505 votes. INLD polled 1,12,393 votes which were 28.92 percent of the total votes polled.

In the 2019 assembly elections a total number of 12 candidates were in the fray.