Ladakh leaders urge centre for tribal-area status to protect land, identity
Updated : August 18, 2019 10:56 AM IST
Though locals have welcomed the Centre's decision to revoke Article 370 and make Ladakh a union territory, they fear the influx of outsiders would lead to a change in the region's demography, jeopardize their culture and identity.
In a memorandum to Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda, Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said the region is a predominantly tribal area with tribals making up to 98 percent of its population.
