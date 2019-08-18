Moneycontrol Pro#IndependenceDay#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
Ladakh leaders urge centre for tribal-area status to protect land, identity

Updated : August 18, 2019 10:56 AM IST

Though locals have welcomed the Centre's decision to revoke Article 370 and make Ladakh a union territory, they fear the influx of outsiders would lead to a change in the region's demography, jeopardize their culture and identity.
In a memorandum to Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda, Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said the region is a predominantly tribal area with tribals making up to 98 percent of its population.
cnbc two logos
