Ladakh had been demanding UT status for a long time

Updated : August 06, 2019 02:25 PM IST

The people of Ladakh, comprising a mix of Buddhists and Shia Muslims, had been frowning over the fact that their destiny was connected to Kashmir and complaining that the region had to depend on the Valley-centred government of the state for finances for the development of the province.
The Rajya Sabha on Monday passed a bill providing for bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. 
The people of Ladakh had been demanding "freedom" from Jammu and Kashmir state for over 50 years and had resorted to agitations from time to time to get their due political and economic share.
