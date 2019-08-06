Ladakh had been demanding UT status for a long time
Updated : August 06, 2019 02:25 PM IST
The people of Ladakh, comprising a mix of Buddhists and Shia Muslims, had been frowning over the fact that their destiny was connected to Kashmir and complaining that the region had to depend on the Valley-centred government of the state for finances for the development of the province.
The Rajya Sabha on Monday passed a bill providing for bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
The people of Ladakh had been demanding "freedom" from Jammu and Kashmir state for over 50 years and had resorted to agitations from time to time to get their due political and economic share.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more