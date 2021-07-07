Home

    Labour minister Santosh Gangwar resigns from Union Cabinet

    Labour minister Santosh Gangwar resigns from Union Cabinet

    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Labour minister Santosh Gangwar has resigned from the Union Cabinet ahead of the scheduled Cabinet reshuffle this evening. Gangwar, who held the position of Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Labour and Employment resigned from his post early this morning.

    Labour minister Santosh Gangwar has resigned from the Union Cabinet ahead of the scheduled Cabinet reshuffle this evening. Gangwar, who held the position of Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Labour and Employment resigned from his post early this morning.
    When asked whether he has resigned from the post of Labour Minister, Gangwar answered in the affirmative. "Yes I have resigned," he told PTI. He, however, said he is not aware of what his new role in the government will be.
    This will be the first reshuffle in the Council of Ministers by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he assumed charge for a second term in May 2019. The Prime Minister is expected to bring in young faces and give representation to various social groups and regions in the reshuffle.
