Kushinagar Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Kushinagar Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Kushinagar is an assembly constituency in the Kushinagar district, in the North East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Kushinagar legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 3, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Kushi Nagar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Kushinagar was won by Rajnikant Mani Tripathi of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Rajesh Pratap Rav Alias Banti Bhaiya. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Bramhashankar Tripathi.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Rajnikant Mani Tripathi garnered 97132 votes, securing 47.72 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 48103 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 23.63 percent.

The Kushinagar constituency has

The Kushinagar constituency has a literacy level