Kursi Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Kursi Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Kursi is an assembly constituency in the Barabanki district, in the Awadh region of the state of Uttar Pradesh .

The Kursi legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Barabanki Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Kursi was won by Sakendra Pratap Verma of the BJP. He defeated SP's Fareed Mahfooz Kidwai.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Fareed Mahfooj Kidwai.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Sakendra Pratap Verma garnered 108403 votes, securing 41.26 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 28679 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 10.92 percent.

The total number of voters in the Kursi constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Kursi constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.