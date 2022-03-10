0

Kundarki Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Kundarki Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Kundarki Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Kundarki constituency of Uttar Pradesh including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Kundarki is an assembly constituency in the Moradabad district, in the Ruhelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.
The Kundarki legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Sambhal Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Kundarki was won by Mohammad Rizwan of the SP. He defeated BJP's Ramveer Singh. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Mohammad Rizwan.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Mohammad Rizwan garnered 110561 votes, securing 41.83 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 10821 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 4.09 percent.
The total number of voters in the Kundarki constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.
The Kundarki constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.
