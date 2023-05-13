Kundapura election results LIVE updates: Kiran Kumar Kodgi of BJP wins

Kundapura Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates | Dinesh Hegde Molahalli from Congress lost with 60,172 votes. Kodgi fielded from BJP after Halady Srinivas Shetty said that he would not contest the assembly election.
Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) candidate Kiran Kumar Kodgi won Kundapura Assembly constituency, with 1,02,424 votes. Dinesh Hegde Molahalli from Congress lost with 60,868 votes. Kodgi fielded from BJP after Halady Srinivas Shetty said that he would not contest the assembly election.
Shetty has won five consecutive elections from Kundapur since 1999. He won the 1999, 2004, and 2008 elections as BJP candidate. He quit BJP after differences with Sangh Parivar leaders and contested the 2013 election as an independent candidate. However, he later returned to the BJP and won the 2018 election.
Kundapura is one of the 224 constituencies in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. It is situated in in Udupi district and is a sitting seat of the BJP.
Meanwhile, several incumbent ministers of the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government and the Assembly Speaker lost the elections, the results of which were declared on Saturday. They include B Sriramulu, K Sudhakar, J C Madhuswamy, Govind Karjol, M T B Nagaraj and K C Narayana Gowda aside from Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri.
Kageri lost to Bhimanna Naik of Congress in Sirsi seat. Sriramulu, the Transport Minister, was defeated by B Nagendra of Congress in Ballari by nearly 29,300 votes.
Health Minister K Sudhakar lost to Pradeep Eshwar (Congress) in Chikkaballapura while Law & Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Maduswamy was defeated by C B Suresh Babu of JD(S) in Chikkanayakanahalli.
