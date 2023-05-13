Kundapura Election Results | Will BJP continue its winning streak?

Kundapura Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates | In 2018, BJP's Halady Srinivas Shetty defeated Congress's Rakesh Malli. Ramesh Kundapura is JD(S) candidate for the seat and M Dinesh Hegde is the Congress candidate.

Kundapura Assembly constituency is one of the 224 constituencies in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. It is situated in in Udupi districtand is a sitting seat of the BJP. Congress and BJP are fighting directly for the seat and JD(S) also fielded their candidate. Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 for Kundapura was held on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.

In 2018, BJP's Halady Srinivas Shetty defeated Congress's Rakesh Malli. Ramesh Kundapura is JD(S) candidate for the seat and M Dinesh Hegde is the Congress candidate. Meanwhile, Kiran Kumar Kodgi is BJP front’s candidate from Kundapura as Shetty said that he would not contest the assembly election.

Meanwhile, Karnataka's Congress state president D K Shivakumar on Friday junked the exit poll results in which the party, though it gains the highest number of seats, has to contend with a hung Assembly. He insisted that the party will win at least 141 seats and form a majority government.