Kunda Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Kunda Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Kunda is an assembly constituency in the Pratapgarh district, in the Awadh region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Kunda legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Kaushambi Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Kunda was won by Raghuraj Pratap Singh of the IND. He defeated BJP's Janki Sharan.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by IND's Raghuraj Pratap Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Raghuraj Pratap Singh garnered 136597 votes, securing 67.95 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 103647 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 51.56 percent.