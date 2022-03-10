Kumbi Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Kumbi Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Kumbi is an assembly constituency in the Bishnupur district, in the Valley region of the state of Manipur.

The Kumbi legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Manipur Legislative Assembly elections, Kumbi was won by Sanasam Bira Singh of the INC.

He defeated BJP's Ningthoujam Mangi.

He defeated BJP's Ningthoujam Mangi.Before that, in the 2012 Manipur vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Sanasam Bira Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Sanasam Bira Singh garnered 11881 votes, securing 49.91 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 1311 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 5.51 percent.The total number of voters in the Kumbi constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Kumbi constituency has a literacy level of 75.85 percent.