Kumar Vishwas's security upgraded to Y+ category — here's why

Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and famous poet Kumar Vishwas' security has been upgraded to the Y+ category from Y in view of threat perception from separatist and anti-social elements.

The decision by the Home Ministry has been taken following the inputs from Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the local police force.

Under the Y+ category, 11 commandos will be on duty to provide security to Vishwas. Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commandos will be on duty round the clock. The 11 jawans will be on duty shift-wise.

He was given Y category security recently and four commandos guarded him. The security cover had been upgraded as Vishwas accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of having close ties with separatists ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections in February this year.

At the time Vishvas had tweeted who are these people who are threatening him to “stay out of Punjab elections, otherwise, we will do this and that”.

While Kejriwal denied all allegations, there was a political tussle from Punjab to Delhi on this.