Kullu Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Kullu constituency of Himachal Pradesh, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Kullu is an assembly constituency in the Kullu district in the Upper Himachal region of Himachal Pradesh. The Kullu legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on November 12, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and falls in the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency.

Sunder Singh Thakur of the Congress, Narotam Singh of the BJP and Sher Singh of the AAP battled it out in the constituency.

In the December 2017 Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Kullu was won by Sunder Singh Thakur of the INC. Sunder Singh Thakur defeated Maheshwar Singh of the BJP.

Before that, in the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP’s Maheshwar Singh. In the 2017 assembly polls, Sunder Singh Thakur garnered 31,423 votes, securing 49.79 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 1,538 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 2.46 percent.

The total number of voters in the Kullu constituency stands at 92,050. The Kullu constituency has a literacy level of 79.40 percent.