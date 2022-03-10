Kshetrigao Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Kshetrigao Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Kshetrigao is an assembly constituency in the Imphal East district, in the Valley region of the state of Manipur.

The Kshetrigao legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is for the General category and it falls in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Manipur Legislative Assembly elections, Kshetrigao was won by Nahakpam Indrajit Singh of the BJP. He defeated INC's Md Amin Shah. Before that, in the 2012 Manipur vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Md Amin Shah.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Nahakpam Indrajit Singh garnered 10411 votes, securing 34.36 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 380 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 1.25 percent.

The Kshetrigao constituency has a literacy level of 81.95 percent.