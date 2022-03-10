0

Kotkapura Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Kotkapura Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Kotkapura Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Kotkapura constituency of Punjab including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Kotkapura is an assembly constituency in the Faridkot district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.
The Kotkapura legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Faridkot Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Kotkapura was won by Kultar Singh Sandhwan of the AAP. He defeated INC's Bhai Harnirpal Singh Kukku.
Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SAD's Mantar Singh Brar.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Kultar Singh Sandhwan garnered 47401 votes, securing 38.76 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 10075 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 8.24 percent.
The total number of voters in the Kotkapura constituency stands at 1,59,646 with 75,166 male voters and 84,473 female voters.
The Kotkapura constituency has a literacy level of 77 percent.
