Kotdwar Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Kotdwar Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Kotdwar is an assembly constituency in the Pauri Garhwal district, in the Garhwal region of the state of Uttarakhand .

The Kotdwar legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Kotdwar was won by (Dr) Harak Singh Rawat of the BJP. He defeated INC's Surendra Singh Negi.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Surendra Singh Negi.

In the 2017 assembly polls, (Dr) Harak Singh Rawat garnered 39859 votes, securing 56.07 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 11318 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 15.92 percent.

The total number of voters in the Kotdwar constituency stands at 115891 with 58,001 male voters and 57,888 female voters.