Healthcare
Kota hospital death toll increases to 102
Updated : January 02, 2020 05:35 PM IST
Ten kids have died in the last three days, as eight kids died on December 30 and 31 and two more kids died on January 1 and 2.
The JK Lon Hospital registered 963 deaths in 2019.
