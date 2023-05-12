Koratagere Election Results Highlights | Dr G Parameshwara of INC wins

In 2018, Dr. G Parameshwara, a member of the Indian National Congress and former Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, won the seat by a comfortable margin of over 7,000 votes, defeating his opponent, JDS candidate P.R. Sudhakar Lal.

Koratagere is a constituency for the state Assembly/Vidhan Sabha, situated in the Tumkur district in Karnataka. It is also part of Tumkur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 202,298 eligible electors, of which 101,488 were madle, 100788 female and 22 electors of the third gender. In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 416498 eligible electors, of which 92844 were male, 89070 female and 18 voters of the third gender.

According to the Delimitation Commission's report in 2008, this Assembly constituency is predominantly comprised of Scheduled Castes, making up approximately 22.76 percent of the population, while the Scheduled Tribe population is estimated to be 9.88 percent. The Census of India in 2011 indicates that the literacy level in the district where this constituency is located is estimated to be 75.14 percent.

Parameshwara is also a two-term President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, holding the position for the longest duration. He secured almost half of the total votes polled, with a vote share of 47.64 percent.

Karnataka Assembly election 2023

This year, three parties are vying for power in Karnataka. The BJP is focused on retaining its hold on the state, while the Congress is determined to recapture the seats it lost in the previous election. Additionally, Senior JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy has confidently stated that his party will secure a majority with 123 seats and form the government independently.

There are a total of 58,282 polling stations, of which 28,866 fall in urban areas. The average number of voters per polling station is 883. The Election Commission of India said it has identified sensitive booths where it will deploy a three-pronged approach.

There are a total of 5.21 crore voters in the state, which includes 2.59 women voters and 2.62 crore male voters. Of the total voters, 12.15 lakh voters are above the age of 80, 16,976 are above the age of 100, 4,699 are third gender and 9.17 lakh are first-time voters. The Election Commission has said that it will set up special booths for vulnerable tribal groups and transgenders.