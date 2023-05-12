Breaking News
Market ends higher for third straight week
Koratagere Election Results | Three-way battle between Congress, JD(S), and BJP

By CNBCTV18.COM May 12, 2023 2:15:24 PM IST (Published)

In 2018, Dr. G Parameshwara, a member of the Indian National Congress and former Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, won the seat by a comfortable margin of over 7,000 votes, defeating his opponent, JDS candidate P.R. Sudhakar Lal.

Koratagere is a constituency for the state Assembly/Vidhan Sabha, situated in the Tumkur district in Karnataka. It is also part of Tumkur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 202,298 eligible electors, of which 101,488 were madle, 100788 female and 22 electors of the third gender. In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 416498 eligible electors, of which 92844 were male, 89070 female and 18 voters of the third gender.
According to the Delimitation Commission's report in 2008, this Assembly constituency is predominantly comprised of Scheduled Castes, making up approximately 22.76 percent of the population, while the Scheduled Tribe population is estimated to be 9.88 percent. The Census of India in 2011 indicates that the literacy level in the district where this constituency is located is estimated to be 75.14 percent.
