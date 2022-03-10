Koraon Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Koraon Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Koraon is an assembly constituency in the Prayagraj district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh .

The Koraon legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Allahabad Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Koraon was won by Rajmani Kol of the BJP.

He defeated INC's Ram Kripal.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Rajbali Jaisal.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Rajmani Kol garnered 100427 votes, securing 51.18 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 53696 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 27.36 percent.

The total number of voters in the Koraon constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Koraon constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.