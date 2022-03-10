Konthoujam Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Konthoujam Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Konthoujam is an assembly constituency in the Imphal West district, in the Valley region of the state of Manipur.

The Konthoujam legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is for the General category and it falls in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Manipur Legislative Assembly elections, Konthoujam was won by Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh of the BJP. He defeated INC's Konthoujam Sharat Singh. Before that, in the 2012 Manipur vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by TMC's Konthoujam Sharat Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh garnered 14313 votes, securing 54.99 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 2772 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 10.65 percent.

The Konthoujam constituency has a literacy level of 86.08 percent.