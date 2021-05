BJP state president K Surendran is trailing against CPM candidate KU Jenish Kumar in the assembly seat that was at the heart of the recent Sabarimala movement. As per election commission data Surendran has got 11611 votes so far while incumbent MLA Jenish Kumar has secured 24595 votes so far.

Konni is an Assembly constituency in the Pathanamthitta district, in the Travancore region of Kerala.

The Konni constituency went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Check out Konni latest election update live on this page.

In the 2016 Assembly elections, Konni was won by Adoor Prakash of CPM.

Before that, in the 2011 elections, the seat was held by Adv. Adoor Prakash of INC.

In the 2016 assembly polls, Adoor Prakash garnered 72800 votes, securing over 50.81 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 20748 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 14.48 percent.

The constituency polled 143299 votes in the 2016 Kerala assembly polls with a voter turnout of 73 percent.

The Konni constituency has a literacy level of 96.93 percent.

A total of 9 candidates stood in the 2016 elections.