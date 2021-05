The incumbent Firhad Hakim of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has taken the initial lead with a huge margin in the Kolkata Port Assembly constituency in the Kolkata district, in the Greater Kolkata region of West Bengal.

As per early trends, Hakim has secured over 90 percent votes, followed by Md Mukhtar of the Indian National Congress. Awadh Kishore Gupta of BJP was at the third spot.

As of 10:35 am:

Firhad Hakim: 20,461

Md Mukhtar: 979

Awadh Kishore Gupta: 850

The Kolkata Port constituency went to polls on April 26, 2021.

Kolkata Port assemble seat is held by Firhad Hakim since 2011.

In the 2016 assembly polls, Firhad Hakim garnered 73,459 votes, securing over 53.21 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 26548 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 19.23 percent.

The constituency polled 138082 votes in the 2016 West Bengal assembly polls with a voter turnout of 63.43 percent.

The Kolkata Port constituency has a literacy level of 87.14 percent.

A total of 12 candidates stood in the 2016 elections.