Kolkata Municipal Corporation Election Results 2021 LIVE: TMC wins 54 seats, leads in 78; Mamata calls it landmark victory

Counting is underway in all the 144 wards of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols amid tight security arrangements. State Election Commission Secretary Nilanjan Sandilya said that all necessary measures have been taken to ensure free and fair elections.

Voting was held at 4,959 polling booths. The ruling Trinamool Congress was fighting to retain the civic board for the third consecutive term, while the BJP will contest CPI(M) to secure the second position. The TMC had swept all the 16 assembly segments in the metropolis in this year's assembly elections.

Here are the latest updates from KMC poll results:

# "Heartiest congratulations to all candidates for your victory in the KMC elections. Remember to serve people with utmost diligence and gratitude!" tweets Mamata Banerjee.

I wholeheartedly thank every single resident of KMC for putting their faith on us, once again. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 21, 2021

# 12:30 pm: Out of the 144 seats, TMC has won 54 and is leading on 78 as per the latest official trends.

"It's a landmark victory, it has sent a clear message that people have accepted our work. BJP, Left and Congress are nowhere," says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

# BJP leader Vijay Ojha says, "This is a victory for the people of Ward no 23. There is nothing to say about the neutrality of elections, everyone is aware of the incidents that took place in various wards during the election. BJP would have got more seats if the election was conducted fairly."

# 10:40 am: TMC is leading on 114 seats, BJP on 2, CPI(M) on 2, Congress on 2, Independent 1, as per official trends by West Bengal State Election Commission.