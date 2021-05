Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader MK Stalin was leading in Kolathur Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu's Chennai.

Early trends show Stalin was leading with 3199 votes in Kolathur around 11 am, while his rival All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (AIADMK) Aadirajaram was second with 1445 votes. Makkal Needhi Maiam's (MNM) Jagadish Kumar was third with 568 votes in early trends.

The Kolathur constituency went to polls on April 6, 2021.

In the 2016 Assembly elections, Kolathur was won by Stalin. Before that, in the 2011 elections too, the seat was held by Stalin.

In the 2016 assembly polls, Stalin garnered 91303 votes, securing over 54.25 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 37730 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 22.42 percent.

The constituency polled 168359 votes in the 2016 Tamil Nadu assembly polls with a voter turnout of 64.79 percent.

The Kolathur constituency has a literacy level of 90.33 percent.